Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,682,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $3,049,449 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $410.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.82 and a 12-month high of $416.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

