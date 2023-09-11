Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 19,057 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 171,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $8,634,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 792,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at $88,508,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,340 shares of company stock worth $9,150,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.