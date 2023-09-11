Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 1,917 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 69,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,119,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,187,543,000 after buying an additional 126,624 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

