Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 29 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $43,025,310 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $459.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

