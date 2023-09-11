Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 91 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 30.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $282.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.