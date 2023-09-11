Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires Shares of 2,165 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after buying an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $117.31 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

