Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in RTX were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

