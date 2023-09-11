Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 20,416.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 100,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 71,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $60.74 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.