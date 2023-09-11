Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 698 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $3,998,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $406,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,534,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

