Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 797 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,209,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13,911.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,954,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after buying an additional 3,926,346 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after buying an additional 92,719 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,225,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

