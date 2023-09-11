Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 74,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Aflac by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

