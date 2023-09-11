Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

