Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

