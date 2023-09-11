Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSL opened at $251.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $314.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

