Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $11,049,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 46.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

