Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $325.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.60. The company has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

