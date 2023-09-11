Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 102,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.72.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

