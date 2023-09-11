Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $348,000 Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $4,993,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $3,858,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 31,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the period.
Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $73.50.
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
