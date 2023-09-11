Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $357,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in CDW were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $63,265,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $212.67 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.