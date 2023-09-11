Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $365,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHA stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

