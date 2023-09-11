Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $203.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.