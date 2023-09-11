Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

