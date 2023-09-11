Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $62,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.16 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

