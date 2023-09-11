Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 221.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,989 shares of company stock worth $13,311,676. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $137.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

