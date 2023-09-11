Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Increases Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $43.00 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

