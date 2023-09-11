Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $164.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

