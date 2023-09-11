Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,836.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,916,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $436.25 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

