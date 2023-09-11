Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Invests $422,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.67 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

