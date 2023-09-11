Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $211.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.