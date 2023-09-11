Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5,301.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

