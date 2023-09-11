Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.16% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEED. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

DEED opened at $20.63 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

