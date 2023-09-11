Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $347,222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after purchasing an additional 482,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $153.28 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

