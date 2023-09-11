Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 1,065 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IMCV opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $519.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

