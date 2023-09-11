Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 1,975 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $724,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.