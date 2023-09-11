Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 382 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $44.99 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

