Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 483 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after acquiring an additional 240,818 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $184.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.67 and a 200 day moving average of $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

