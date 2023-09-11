Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Read Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.