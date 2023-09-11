Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

