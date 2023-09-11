Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases Shares of 472 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELV opened at $448.75 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

