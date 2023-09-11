Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases Shares of 6,214 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after buying an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 595,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

