Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases Shares of 6,214 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2023

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after buying an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 595,500 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

About ARK Innovation ETF

(Free Report)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.