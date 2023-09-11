Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.11 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.