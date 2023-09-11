Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $126.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

