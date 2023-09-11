Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $155.31 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $156.87. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.