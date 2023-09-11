Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 124 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $259.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

