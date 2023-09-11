Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 16,936 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHM opened at $80.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.