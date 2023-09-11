Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 172 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $111.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,144 shares of company stock worth $23,012,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.