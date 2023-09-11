Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 252 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $298.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.79 and its 200 day moving average is $295.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.