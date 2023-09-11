Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Takes $158,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.51 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

