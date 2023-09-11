Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $178.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

