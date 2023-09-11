Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

